Holographic 3D shapes collection

Are you ready to take your designs to a whole new dimension?

Introducing a huge collection of holographic 3D shapes to give your work more depth, point of interest, and modern touch!

Ranging from simple geometric forms to abstract and surreal structures, this versatile collection comes packed with a variety of vibrant 3D design elements.

Inside this pack, you will find 90 high-resolution 3D renders delivered as 5000×5000 px PNG files. As each element is isolated from its background, you can literally pick and choose from this vast library and drag and drop your chosen 3D shapes into your artwork. Compatible with all types of design software!

These colorful 3D shapes are perfect for many different design projects such as posters, album artworks, creative branding, websites or social media promotions, and so much more!

Add a missing dimension to your creative projects with these holographic 3d shapes! You’ll be amazed at the depth and quality that they add to your design work and by how much they speed up your design process.