Daria Proselkova

Moon with a soaring girl

Moon with a soaring girl girl vector graphic design design illustration ui
Moon with a soaring girl. The idea was realized quickly ... On the way home in the car, I saw the moon with the outline of a girl. I took a photo and decided what to draw.

Posted on Jul 5, 2021
