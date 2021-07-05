Daily UI Challenge_ Day 001.

Challenge: create a sign up page.

I created this on Adobe XD using the Anima and Denali Icons plug-ins for field interactions and icons respectively.

To upload to dribble, I took a screen recording of the draft on Anima (command- shift-5 on mac) and uploaded it unto Canva where I added the background, made the size into 800px by 600px and downloaded it as a gif.

#dailyui