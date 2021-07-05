Jared Shofner

Who loves bacon?

Who loves bacon? 50s 40s character comic texture design distressed vintage illustration retro
Inspired by Waddles from Gravity Falls

Posted on Jul 5, 2021
Here goes nothing...

