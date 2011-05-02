Varick

Fist of Fury Chick

Fist of Fury Chick character design sketch pencil karate kung fu bruce lee
Watched Bruce Lee's "Fist of Fury" recently and was compelled to sketch up the lead female. Could lead to something cool.

Posted on May 2, 2011
