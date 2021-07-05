Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
First screen design for Korean cosmetic online store

Hi Mates! 🙌
This time I explore design for Korean cosmetic online store.

Please, don’t forget press “L” if love it ❤️.
Thank you for your attention and have a nice day🌞

If you want a creative design, contact me:
E-mail: misdasha789@gmail.com
Behance: https://www.behance.net/Daria_Misko

Posted on Jul 5, 2021
