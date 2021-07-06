Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Imam Fajar
One Week Wonders

NFTCenter - NFT Marketplace

Imam Fajar
One Week Wonders
Imam Fajar for One Week Wonders
Hire Us
  • Save
NFTCenter - NFT Marketplace store online store marketplace trade forex token uiuxdesign uiux ui design landing page bitcoin cryptocurrency crypto nft website
NFTCenter - NFT Marketplace store online store marketplace trade forex token uiuxdesign uiux ui design landing page bitcoin cryptocurrency crypto nft website
Download color palette
  1. shot preview.png
  2. MacBook Pro - 6.jpg

Hello Guys!
This is my debut shot with One Week Wonders Studio.

This design is about NFT Marketplace where you can sell and buy digital artwork with your cryptocurrency. Don't forget to give a like, and let me know what do you think!

Thank you!

---------------------------------
Make your project even cooler!
owwstudio@gmail.com

Check us out:
Instagram | Behance | Shop at UI8

One Week Wonders
One Week Wonders
Agency with incredible design and development expertise
Hire Us

More by One Week Wonders

View profile
    • Like