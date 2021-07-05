Yana

Marketing and Advertising

Hello everyone👋
Fresh start for the customer that delivers growth for companies by combining the right message, the right audience, and the right product. At the heart of process is data science, using research and analysis from across the web to generate effective messaging and find responsive audiences.
