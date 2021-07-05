Forefathers 10 Year Anniversary

FOREFATHERS TURNS 10

The 4th of July 2021 is our 10th birthday as a company.

Much can be said but we’ll keep it short. THANKS to anyone who has ever shown interest in our misfit island and for following along. And biggest thank you to our amazing clients throughout these years. Your success is our success.

Happy (belated) 4th of July everyone! Be safe but never too safe. Cheers!