Retired Professionals: Musician

Retired Professionals: Musician work profession walk digital artists procreate musician music woman pensioner retired old people art digital illustration illustrator design studio illustration graphic design digital art design
One day, after long years of work, people retire from their jobs and start a new life stage. But even after that they retire only from the workplace but never retire from their experience, skills, huge heritage of situations and solutions, and a great deal of precious memories. That's what inspired us to create and share a new illustration set, devoted to professionals from different spheres that are getting retired. This one features the dreamy and romantic musician. Stay tuned to see more!

Also, welcome to see more of our art in the huge set of illustrations about workspace and creativity, a pack of book illustrations for visual storytelling, the diversity of nature illustrations or review the process of creating an illustration set.

