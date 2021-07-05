Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
NI Xidan

A restaurant's hero section of the landing page!

This site is a demo project I did for a dummy restaurant. I wanted to keep the unique, flashy, modern theme, yet wanted to express the elegance of the environment through this section. I decided to go with the color 'Metallic Gold' to compliment the elegance throughout the whole site. More upcoming!

Posted on Jul 5, 2021
