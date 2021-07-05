Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Afra Nawal

Niko Neem | Natural Beauty Product Logo

Afra Nawal
Afra Nawal
  • Save
Niko Neem | Natural Beauty Product Logo logo maker feminine logo e store logo website logo e commerce logo fashion botanical logo cosmetic logo beauty logo neem logo natural logo logo illustration branding design modern logo minimalist logo logotype logodesign logo mark brand design
Download color palette

Hey guys,
Here I have created a minimal lineart logo for a Beauty Product.
Branding cosmetics business and developing a solid cosmetics branding strategy is a must if you want to succeed in today’s uber-competitive beauty market.

For more logo design inspiration follow me on Behance
Contact For Freelance Work
Whatsapp: +8801758378851
Gmail: nawalafra96@gmail.com
Thank You.

Afra Nawal
Afra Nawal

More by Afra Nawal

View profile
    • Like