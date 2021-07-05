Niko Neem | Natural Beauty Product Logo

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Hey guys,
Here I have created a minimal lineart logo for a Beauty Product.
Branding cosmetics business and developing a solid cosmetics branding strategy is a must if you want to succeed in today’s uber-competitive beauty market.
For more logo design inspiration follow me on Behance
Contact For Freelance Work
Whatsapp: +8801758378851
Gmail: nawalafra96@gmail.com
Thank You.