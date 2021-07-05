Christina Wodtke (Redux)

I arrived at Christina Wodtke’s work through her book, Information Architecture: Blueprints for the Web. Since this book was written, she has held many executive roles in the tech domain. Wodtke worked for LinkedIn, redesigned MySpace, and designed and launched the Zynga gaming platform. Wodtke is the co-founder of the Information Architecture Institute and founded the online magazine Boxes and Arrows. Boxes and Arrows was the first online magazine aimed exclusively at working practitioner designers, and has inspired a host of other online zines along the way. She is frequently sought out as an expert for interviews and talks on social web design, gamification, user experience, start-up management, and innovation.

Wodtke is currently a lecturer in HCI at Stanford University. She writes extensively on the topics of management science: OKRs and team productivity, more specifically. I recommend checking out her work on OKRs. They will definitely make you a better designer and teammate!

Wodtke is well known for her writing:

Radical Focus: Achieving Your Most Important Goals with Objectives and Key Results (2021, 2016).

The Team That Managed Itself : A Story of Leadership (2019).

Pencil Me In: The Business Drawing Book for People Who Can't Draw (2017).

Information Architecture: Blueprints for the Web (2003).

Her organizations:

Information Architecture Institute

And her online magazine:

Boxes and Arrows