Coffee Time Illustration

Coffee Time Illustration studio cafe restaurant laptop device office vector ux design web design mobile apps coffee time character graphic design ui illustration branding 2dcharacter motion graphics animation
2D Character Animated illustration of a woman enjoying coffee while taking a selfie.
It is suitable for your web and applications, which are related to the office category, coffee time, waiting for food or other general needs.

Please enjoy it and follow me. You can get it at https://lottiefiles.com/marketplace/2d-illustration-pack

