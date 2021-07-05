SUMMER COMMISSIONS

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
SUMMER COMMISSONS
Hey ya'll! From now till August 20th 2021, I am open to commissions. Please email to bear.x.designs@gmail.com
Prices:
Custom Digital Portraits WITHOUT background:
$20
Custom Digital Portraits WITH background:
$30
Food Icons:
$8
Cursive word image*:
$5
*Adjustments to price and amount of words are available. Email bear.x.designs@gmail.com for more info.