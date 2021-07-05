Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
SUMMER COMMISSIONS

SUMMER COMMISSONS

Hey ya'll! From now till August 20th 2021, I am open to commissions. Please email to bear.x.designs@gmail.com

Prices:
Custom Digital Portraits WITHOUT background:
$20

Custom Digital Portraits WITH background:
$30

Food Icons:
$8

Cursive word image*:
$5

*Adjustments to price and amount of words are available. Email bear.x.designs@gmail.com for more info.

Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

