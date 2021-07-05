Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Ayush Soni

Hestle App Landing Page

Hey!
This is the final landing page for Hestle, which is a social media platform incorporating centralized chat in their ecosystem. Alongside that, they allow creators to monetize content, design websites, and sell merchandize using data and images from their social media accounts.

Last summer, Hestle raised $13M in funding!

Posted on Jul 5, 2021
