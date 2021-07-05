Hestle App Landing Page

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
This is the final landing page for Hestle, which is a social media platform incorporating centralized chat in their ecosystem. Alongside that, they allow creators to monetize content, design websites, and sell merchandize using data and images from their social media accounts.
Last summer, Hestle raised $13M in funding!