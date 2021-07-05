Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Vladislav Surovets
MetaModern

Personal assistant Onboarding

Vladislav Surovets
MetaModern
Vladislav Surovets for MetaModern
Hire Us
  • Save
Personal assistant Onboarding typography interface minimal app design illustration art colors onboarding screens assistant vector illustration clean app design mobile app design ui onboarding
Personal assistant Onboarding typography interface minimal app design illustration art colors onboarding screens assistant vector illustration clean app design mobile app design ui onboarding
Personal assistant Onboarding typography interface minimal app design illustration art colors onboarding screens assistant vector illustration clean app design mobile app design ui onboarding
Download color palette
  1. 10.png
  2. 12.png
  3. 13.png

Hi there :)
Press F and we'll be happy! 😏

Illustrations made by a GoodStudio

📩 We are open to new projects metamodernsales@gmail.com

Behance | Dribbble

____________________________________

Created by Vladislav Surovets

MetaModern
MetaModern
Hire Us

More by MetaModern

View profile
    • Like