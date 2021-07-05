Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Crypto Mobile App Design (Replicate)

Crypto Mobile App Design (Replicate) graphic design ui figma uiux design ux
Hey dribblers,
I am learning Ui design and I really liked the shot by Ghulam Rasool.
Actual shot-
https://bit.ly/3AxLJB1
I tried to replicate this.
Hope you all like it😃
Love to hear your thoughts 🙂

Posted on Jul 5, 2021
