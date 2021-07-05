Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Petify Visual Identity

Petify Visual Identity inspiration logotype cat dog typography training center visual identity graphic design pet training illustration logo design color identity brand identity brand guidelines brand book branding
  1. Brand Mockup-min.png
  2. Brand Mockup1.png
  3. Brand Mockup2.png
  4. Brand Mockup3.png
  5. Brand Mockup5.png

Researched the whole customer behavior and came up with this fun and contemporary visual identity for Petify, a pet training center

Pixirhy, a Brand & Web, Web studio specialized in building & designing Brand Identities, Websites, and Illustrations.

We are available to take on your project and build the bridge between your idea into action.

Let’ have a meeting:
hello@pixirhy.com

