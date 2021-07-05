AdeamsArt

Claddagh Dog

AdeamsArt
AdeamsArt
  • Save
Claddagh Dog design sticker vector dog logo symbol black and white minimalist branding illustration badge design monoline line art
Download color palette

An Fáinne Claddah, or The Claddagh ring, in the Irish language of Gaelic, is a famous symbol of Love, Loyalty, and Friendship. Here, we change the "heart" to the "dog's head" to represent the love for the dogs.

What do you think about this logo?
Leave a comment for your feedback.
Press "L" if you Like it.

This project was commissioned by amycantwell on Fiverr

Wanna get yours?
Reach me out on
Fiverr | Gmail | Instagram

AdeamsArt
AdeamsArt

More by AdeamsArt

View profile
    • Like