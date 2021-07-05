Guy Hesselink

Combat Tape logo

Guy Hesselink
Guy Hesselink
  • Save
Combat Tape logo martial arts emblem identity dutch branding logo tape combat
Download color palette

Hello Dribbblers!
This is the logo design I did for Combat Tape. They sell special tape for martial arts that prevent injuries and help you feel more confident during combat.
---
Hit Like or Press "L" to appreciate

View all tags
Posted on Jul 5, 2021
Guy Hesselink
Guy Hesselink

More by Guy Hesselink

View profile
    • Like