Shawn Mahbub

Design System 001: Atoms/Typography

Start off a new project but don't know how to scale your typography system? I've designed this responsive typography system for all types of screen sizes. Just change your font family to your selected one and use this scaling system.

Scaling System: Material Design
Typography System: Tailwind CSS

I would like to thank Michael Wong for his beautiful tutorial about responsive typography and for following his design system to build mine.

Let's be friends on all platforms
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
👤 LinkedIn - shawnmux
🐦 Twitter - shawnmux
📝 Medium - shawnmux
📸 Instagram - shawnm.ux
🔵 Behance - shawnmux

Recommended articles for you
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
📘 https://lnkd.in/gNDnVQY

Real projects
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
📪 Let's talk friends: developer.shawn.mahbub@gmail.com

