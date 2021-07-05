Design System 001: Atoms/Typography

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Start off a new project but don't know how to scale your typography system? I've designed this responsive typography system for all types of screen sizes. Just change your font family to your selected one and use this scaling system.
Scaling System: Material Design
Typography System: Tailwind CSS
I would like to thank Michael Wong for his beautiful tutorial about responsive typography and for following his design system to build mine.
