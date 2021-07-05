LilushGraphics

Easy Hop

Easy Hop logo branding graphic design
To establish brands identity I decided to use wordmark as a logo.Using a circle in a logo can suggest community, friendship and unity, and thats what EASY-HOP is about!

Color choices:
Pink symbolizes youth, good health, and playfulness when desaturated Cyan is a restful,
calming color that symbolizes relaxation.

Posted on Jul 5, 2021
