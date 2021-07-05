E-learning Landing page: Hero Section & Course page

Hello Creative People!

I would like to share a new design with you guys This is a Design Agency Website .

In this design, I want to do something that looks modern smooth and clean design.

Would be great to hear your feedback and suggestions on this new design.

Press "L" to like ❤️and give your valuable feedback. Don't forget to Follow me.

************

Thanks for your time and have a good day!

For any help

Email - syedefti786@gmail.com

Follow Me

Instagram I Behance I Twitter