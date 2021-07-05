Rangga Putra Budi Pratama

VENUS - Logo Design

Rangga Putra Budi Pratama
Rangga Putra Budi Pratama
  • Save
VENUS - Logo Design elegant logo luxury luxury logo jewelry jewelry logo design vector identity visual identity visual brand identity branding brand logo designer logo design logo
Download color palette

Hi everyone, this is my new project, I made logo for jewelry business. I hope you like this design. If you want to ask about the design or want to work together, please contact to

bismillahranggakerja@gmail.com

Rangga Putra Budi Pratama
Rangga Putra Budi Pratama

More by Rangga Putra Budi Pratama

View profile
    • Like