Daily UI Day 1 - Sign Up Page

Daily UI Day 1 - Sign Up Page
This is my Day 1 of Daily UI (Sign Up Page)

As a fan of KPOP myself, I went for an exclusive messaging app for YG Entertainment (because they don't have one...yet) called YG DROP.

Their branding uses dark tones with red accent colors so I decided to stay loyal to that.

Tool used: Figma

#DailyUI

Posted on Jul 5, 2021
