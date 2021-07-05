Daily UI Day 1 - Sign Up Page

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
This is my Day 1 of Daily UI (Sign Up Page)
As a fan of KPOP myself, I went for an exclusive messaging app for YG Entertainment (because they don't have one...yet) called YG DROP.
Their branding uses dark tones with red accent colors so I decided to stay loyal to that.
Tool used: Figma
#DailyUI