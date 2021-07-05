Binyamin Robbins

"Easy Recipe" recipe finder App Concept UI Screens # 1,2,3

"Easy Recipe" recipe finder App Concept UI Screens # 1,2,3 ios mobile app android mockup uiux prototype wireframe adobexd mobiledesign mobileappconcept mobileui appconcept food app mobile food mobile app resturant recipe cooking food
"EasyRecipe" Recipe finder and reccommender app concept UI by me, SyntApps.
made in adobe XD
check out more of our content: https://linktr.ee/syntapps

