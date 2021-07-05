PhsGraphix

Full twitch overlay for #shirou emiya

Full twitch overlay for #shirou emiya vector ui design twitch overlay twitch streaming layout illustration logo branding
Hello guys ! we were working on this adorable theme based on shirou emiya from the fate series , coloured in blueish and greenish made for our twitch streamer✅

He absolutely loved it ! what do you think guys? Let me know in the comments!
Wanna get yours? DM or link in here: https://bit.ly/2UQduRC 😄🎮

