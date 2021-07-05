Product Interface Design | Bookkeeping

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi there! 👋
I have always loved numbers, calculations and complex problems. My new fintech project in the field of Bookkeeping using artificial intelligence. The challenge I am solving is to find a problem in a product, turn it into a design problem, do research and find an idea, test solutions, prove to the team and management that the proposal is correct.
______________________________________________________
👋Your business needs a design expert that creates high-end digital experiences?
dm.sergushkin@gmail.com 🚀
Tel.(Viber, Whatsapp): +380933010802
Telegram: @design_sdy
Hire Me: https://teletype.link/SERGUSHKIN
Telegram: @design_sdy
Make sure to subscribe to my social media:
Follow me on Behance:
https://www.behance.net/sergushkin
Follow me on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/dmitry.sergushkin
Follow me on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/design_sdy/
Follow me on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/in/dmitry-sergushkin-0795811a8/