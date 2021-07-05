Krashi Upaj App: Vegetable Mandi

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Krashi Upaj app is a dedicated digital platform for farmers, retailers, and wholesalers. App covers everything that is traded in the farm produce market, from vegetables to serials, legumes to fruits. The prices of the products are updated daily based on mandi bhav.
At GRAFFERSID, our team has expertise in working with dominating brands in the market. Our successful previous experience helped us understand the requirements and craft another magnificent digital presence for Krashi Upaj App.