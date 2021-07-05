Krashi Upaj App: Vegetable Mandi

Krashi Upaj app is a dedicated digital platform for farmers, retailers, and wholesalers. App covers everything that is traded in the farm produce market, from vegetables to serials, legumes to fruits. The prices of the products are updated daily based on mandi bhav.

At GRAFFERSID, our team has expertise in working with dominating brands in the market. Our successful previous experience helped us understand the requirements and craft another magnificent digital presence for Krashi Upaj App.