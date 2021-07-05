Rangga Putra Budi Pratama

HOUSGYM - Visual Identity

Rangga Putra Budi Pratama
Rangga Putra Budi Pratama
  • Save
HOUSGYM - Visual Identity sport sport logo gym gym logo minimalist logo vector identity visual identity visual brand identity branding brand logo designer logo design logo
Download color palette

Hi everyone, this is variation of HOUSGYM logo. I hope you like this design. If you want to ask about the design or want to work together, please contact to

bismillahranggakerja@gmail.com

Rangga Putra Budi Pratama
Rangga Putra Budi Pratama

More by Rangga Putra Budi Pratama

View profile
    • Like