Lilush Designs Simple Logo

Lilush Designs Simple Logo graphic design branding logo
Sometimes it takes a lot longer to create a simple logo than to create a complex design. This logo is derived from my name and my passion for simple shapes.
When your main job is logo design, it is very difficult to create something for yourself.
However, now I am absolutely happy with the result.

Posted on Jul 5, 2021
