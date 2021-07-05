Timelessness - Art Editorial

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
🦉Hey, Dribblers!
For me, art and design is an expression of the soul. So, for this week's post, I decided to create an art editorial concept that speaks to the timelessness of art. For this piece, I mixed modern and vintage styles to show that art speaks to everyone at anytime, no matter the age they live in.
Have a fabulous week!
🌼 Press 'L' to support this post - thank you, means a lot to me!!