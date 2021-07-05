Timelessness - Art Editorial

🦉Hey, Dribblers!

For me, art and design is an expression of the soul. So, for this week's post, I decided to create an art editorial concept that speaks to the timelessness of art. For this piece, I mixed modern and vintage styles to show that art speaks to everyone at anytime, no matter the age they live in.

Have a fabulous week!

