'ONE:NIL Vol. 1' - Stickerpack design (2021)

Playful, typographic and fitting, that's the best way to describe these stickers for ONE:NIL. The style elements can be used for Instagram Stories and more. The stickers are part of the brand new corporate identity for ONE:NIL, provided by GraphicHunters. The branding can now be seen online on their new website.
Check it out: www.onenil.com
© 2021 Devon Habets / GraphicHunters. All rights reserved.