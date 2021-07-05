Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Kamil Kozieł

CBDIOL - Cannabis Blog

Kamil Kozieł
Kamil Kozieł
Hire Me
  • Save
CBDIOL - Cannabis Blog leaf blog website thc weed cannabis cbd ios mobile design ux app ui
Download color palette

Hey Dribbblers, long time no see :) High time to catch up with the last projects. As a first one, UI elements from cannabis project called CBDIOL.

CBDIOL is an informative blog about Cannabidiol, where in a near future you'll be able to find anything related to CBD - from all details about strains, through many interesting articles up to legalization law info worldwide.

🏀 Don't forget to like and follow.
👉 I'm available for new projects!

Strains photos: www.leafly.com

View all tags
Posted on Jul 5, 2021
Kamil Kozieł
Kamil Kozieł
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Kamil Kozieł

View profile
    • Like