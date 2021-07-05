Evgeniy Lozinskiy

Shop/profile > account

Evgeniy Lozinskiy
Evgeniy Lozinskiy
  • Save
Shop/profile > account ui figma ios uxdesign personal area personal account personal data minimalism mobile design app uidesign приложение профиль личный кабинет account uiux
Download color palette

Personal account page.
Orders, points, online product evaluation and other functions in the application

Evgeniy Lozinskiy
Evgeniy Lozinskiy

More by Evgeniy Lozinskiy

View profile
    • Like