Digital Platform for Adolescent UI/UX Design

Download color palette
Here sharing our another new product design " Digital Platform for adolescents". This app has multiple features for adolescents to connect, share & access information on various topics relevant to their lives. We kept the app UX very simple so that it can be handle easily by adolescents. Also, the color concept is appropriate for young ages.

Posted on Jul 5, 2021
