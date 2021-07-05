Website design of Language courses

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Hi there! I want to show a piece of the project I am working on for Ukrainian language courses.
Here are the first pages of the mobile version of the website.
All the necessary information can be found on the first page and also by going to the search menu for a more detailed menu
On these pages '' Action button '' is '' Enroll now '' which remains fixed when scrolling the page down.