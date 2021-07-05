Lara

Website design of Language courses

Website design of Language courses mobile app ui landing branding logo figma design ui ux interface
Hi there! I want to show a piece of the project I am working on for Ukrainian language courses.
Here are the first pages of the mobile version of the website.
All the necessary information can be found on the first page and also by going to the search menu for a more detailed menu
On these pages '' Action button '' is '' Enroll now '' which remains fixed when scrolling the page down.

Posted on Jul 5, 2021
