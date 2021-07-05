Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Alesia Tula

Landing page design for Boosting Website

Landing page design for Boosting Website landing page design website design ux ui design gaming website design boosting website design web design
Project of a landing page for World of Warcraft Boosting website.

(Important) Before seeing it I want to say that:
- the services may mot be real I just made a placeholders to show the design
- the icons are unique and were created by me but for SkipGrind - existing boosting website (I use them here as an example of my work)

