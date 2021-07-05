🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Another practice run. In this instance I went with a bit of a "corporate" look. I imagine octagon systems to be something like a defence industry contractor, Civil aviation parts supplier, communication infrastructure manufacturer or even all of the above (something to do with engineering at least). I think it really captures the right style while still remaining somewhat modern.
background image from Pexels, taken by Jimmy Chan: https://www.pexels.com/@jimbear