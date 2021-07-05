Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Diego Toda de Oliveira

Nihongo - Free Webflow template

Nihongo - Free Webflow template website transitions 3d red anime free webflow web design
  1. Nihongo - Dribbble_cropped_v2.mp4
  2. nihongo_screenshot.png

What started as just a fun project trying to reproduce the cool scroll effect on Christofer Melgram's website (http://www.christophermelgram.com/), ended up as an ode to some of my favorite animes of all time. I've also added some simple but cool transitions to spice it up.

Feel free to clone, play with it, and have fun! https://webflow.com/website/Nihongo-Free-Template

Posted on Jul 5, 2021
I do websites and cool 3d illustrations. Why not both?
