Nihongo - Free Webflow template

What started as just a fun project trying to reproduce the cool scroll effect on Christofer Melgram's website (http://www.christophermelgram.com/), ended up as an ode to some of my favorite animes of all time. I've also added some simple but cool transitions to spice it up.

Feel free to clone, play with it, and have fun! https://webflow.com/website/Nihongo-Free-Template