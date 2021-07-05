Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Split Bill App

Split Bill App mobile apps ux user experience user interface
My First Shot! (1/3)

We dont need to use excel function again and end up an hour to calculate how much we should pay for our foods including the taxes when we go hangout with our friends, it will make an awkward situation for us and the waiter to wait that long.

Split Bill here to tackle that problem
Taxes is a big blocker when we splitting our bill manually but now we only need to input the bill and other details then start splitting it!

Case study and prototype will update soon.

See more shots on https://www.behance.net/gallery/122868995/Split-Bill-App?

Posted on Jul 5, 2021
