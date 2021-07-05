Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
J&K Film Co. Logo Mark weddingfilm weddinglogo design graphicdesign brand typography brandidentity branding logo graphic design
J&K Film Co. is a Husband + Wife duo devoted to telling the story of couples all across the country through the use of breathtaking and captivating wedding films. They’re passionate about capturing moments and providing opportunities to cherish them for every day that follows.

Please check out https://petedesigncompany.com/work/jandkfilmco to review the full case study.

