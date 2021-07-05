Coretus

Language Learning Platform

Coretus
Coretus
Hire Me
  • Save
Language Learning Platform branding
Language Learning Platform branding
Download color palette
  1. Language A.jpg
  2. Language B.jpg

Hello Dribbblers,

We are here with a new exploration - Language Learning Platform. It's an app for learning different languages from English and Chinese to German and Spanish.

We have used a Light Blue color as it calms the nervous system & allows you to study comfortably & complete complex tasks.

It's a super easy & comfy app for Learning different Languages.

Hope you like it 😉

Feel free to give us feedback.
Please enjoy our posts and follow us, press "L" if you love it. ❤️
-------------------------------------------------
Have an idea? Let's work on it: Email: business@coretus.com

View all tags
Posted on Jul 5, 2021
Coretus
Coretus
Turn ideas into a creative and appealing Design
Hire Me

More by Coretus

View profile
    • Like