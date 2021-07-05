Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Artiom Vallat

Credit Card - Glassmorphism

Artiom Vallat
Artiom Vallat
  • Save
Credit Card - Glassmorphism glassmorphism colorful colors gradient trend opacity transparency transparent glass credit card ui branding illustration design white concept minimal
Download color palette

Testing some Glassmorphism with Adobe XD 💳📊

What can be improved ?

---------------

Press "L" on your keyboard to show some 💕
And follow me if you want to see more of my future creations.

➡️ | Instagram | LinkedIn | Unsplash |

Artiom Vallat
Artiom Vallat

More by Artiom Vallat

View profile
    • Like