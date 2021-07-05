The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com | WhatsApp | Website

Hey guys!

Take a look at our new shot — a social app for writers.

It’s a platform for writers where they can upload articles and collect feedback.

The basic principle is simple:

🔁upload your article

✏️let people check it

🗣collect feedback

📰edit it and post on your blog

⬅️On the left side — folders with user’s docs: drafts, posted, notes.

⏺In the center — a text editor where you work on the text.

➡️On the right side — recent contributors to your article; active contributors which are currently in the doc; attached files and resolved comments.

⚪️ We mixed up white with gray gradient for side elements to make the text legible and still avoid MS Office-style. The trick is that every user gets an individual color. In such a way, you can always see which part of the doc a particular contributor is currently at.

Created by Daria Lobacheva