🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com | WhatsApp | Website
Hey guys!
Take a look at our new shot — a social app for writers.
It’s a platform for writers where they can upload articles and collect feedback.
The basic principle is simple:
🔁upload your article
✏️let people check it
🗣collect feedback
📰edit it and post on your blog
⬅️On the left side — folders with user’s docs: drafts, posted, notes.
⏺In the center — a text editor where you work on the text.
➡️On the right side — recent contributors to your article; active contributors which are currently in the doc; attached files and resolved comments.
⚪️ We mixed up white with gray gradient for side elements to make the text legible and still avoid MS Office-style. The trick is that every user gets an individual color. In such a way, you can always see which part of the doc a particular contributor is currently at.
Press 💜 if you like our design and share feedback!
P.S. If you want to gain insight into UI/UX design trends, check out our article.
Created by Daria Lobacheva