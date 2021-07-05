Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Purrweb UI

Social app for writers

Purrweb UI
Purrweb UI
Hire Us
  • Save
Social app for writers dashboard startup mvp appdesign writingapp copywritingplatform network social app social writer web app website platform web online ux ui purrweb design app
Social app for writers dashboard startup mvp appdesign writingapp copywritingplatform network social app social writer web app website platform web online ux ui purrweb design app
Social app for writers dashboard startup mvp appdesign writingapp copywritingplatform network social app social writer web app website platform web online ux ui purrweb design app
Download color palette
  1. desktop.png
  2. tools.png
  3. CTA Dribbble.png

The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com | WhatsApp | Website

Hey guys!
Take a look at our new shot — a social app for writers.
It’s a platform for writers where they can upload articles and collect feedback.
The basic principle is simple:
🔁upload your article
✏️let people check it
🗣collect feedback
📰edit it and post on your blog

⬅️On the left side — folders with user’s docs: drafts, posted, notes.
⏺In the center — a text editor where you work on the text.
➡️On the right side — recent contributors to your article; active contributors which are currently in the doc; attached files and resolved comments.

⚪️ We mixed up white with gray gradient for side elements to make the text legible and still avoid MS Office-style. The trick is that every user gets an individual color. In such a way, you can always see which part of the doc a particular contributor is currently at.

Press 💜 if you like our design and share feedback!
P.S. If you want to gain insight into UI/UX design trends, check out our article.

Created by Daria Lobacheva

Purrweb UI
Purrweb UI
We Design Mindful Interfaces for Web & Mobile
Hire Us

More by Purrweb UI

View profile
    • Like