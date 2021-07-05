Airport Shuttle Experience

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Imagine accessible public flight departure/arrival information to book a cab before hand. 🖐 I am sure it would make sense for most if the cab adjusted it's timings according to your flight timings and not the other way round. Enjoy!
