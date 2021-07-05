Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Innocent Mapfumo

Corporate Magazine Advert

Innocent Mapfumo
Innocent Mapfumo
  • Save
Corporate Magazine Advert corporate business first aid medical magazine ad advert magazine corporate identity corporate branding branding graphic design design
Download color palette

A magazine advert we designed for First Approach Medical

All works copyright Ⓒ 2021 AGDS

Innocent Mapfumo
Innocent Mapfumo

More by Innocent Mapfumo

View profile
    • Like