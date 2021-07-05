Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Ali Nazari

The simple loading animation Made for octopus AI

The simple loading animation Made for octopus AI logo animation website loading lottiefile animate 2d designer logo motion animate flat morph gif motiongraphics loading animation
  1. Loading_02.gif
  2. Loading_01.gif

The simple loading animation Made for https://www.octopus.ai

Animator: Ali Nazari
Logo designer: https://dribbble.com/contrast8

Let's work together: AliNazari.order@gmail.com
Thanks for watching 🌹
I'm Waiting for your feedback.

