Game reels Design for the Firemen slot machine

In the design of the game reel, textures that imitate metal are actively used.
There are many details similar to metal supports, stairs. In addition, fragments of the frame are red explosive cylinders and a black and yellow striped tape that warns of danger.
The control panel is designed in a discreet gray and black color scheme, so the Reveal button with black and yellow stripes stands out especially brightly.
